Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,271.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,269,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 140,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

