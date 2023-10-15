Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.
