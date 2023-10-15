Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

