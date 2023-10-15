Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Befesa in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Befesa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BFSAF

Befesa Price Performance

Befesa Company Profile

Shares of OTC:BFSAF opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Befesa has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87.

(Get Free Report)

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.