Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Befesa in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.
