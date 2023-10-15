Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.71.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $159.47 and a one year high of $242.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average is $193.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

