Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Webjet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.
