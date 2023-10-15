Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.75.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
