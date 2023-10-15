Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ HA opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $253.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.08. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 52.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

