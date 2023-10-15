Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.10.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 454,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,043,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

