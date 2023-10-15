The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.89%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 in the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 158.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 353,959 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

