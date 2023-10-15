Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $240.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.18.

Get CME Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $219.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.