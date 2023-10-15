Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IREN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter worth $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.