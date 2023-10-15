CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered CleanSpark from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.10.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CLSK opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 73.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

