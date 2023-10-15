Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$159.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$167.00 to C$159.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$167.53.

CNR opened at C$147.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$151.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.99 and a 1-year high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4312823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

