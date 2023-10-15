Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

GAIN stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $426.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Investment

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.34%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.