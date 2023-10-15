OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. OpGen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.05.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,283.79% and a negative return on equity of 254.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

