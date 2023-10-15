ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Up 4.5 %

ENG stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

