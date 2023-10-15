ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Up 4.5 %
ENG stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
