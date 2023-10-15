StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. United-Guardian has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.45.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

