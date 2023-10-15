Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RIGL opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,024,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,617,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 495,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 857,949 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

