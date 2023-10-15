ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
