AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 498.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

