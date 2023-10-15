Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

See Also

