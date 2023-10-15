Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FUN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

