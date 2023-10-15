Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of BTX stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

