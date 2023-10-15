Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 21.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.76. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

