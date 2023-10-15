Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 21.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.76. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.20.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
