StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 million, a P/E ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

