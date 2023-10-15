AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 22.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2,416.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

