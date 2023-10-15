Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.07.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

