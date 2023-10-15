Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TNK
Teekay Tankers Stock Up 3.7 %
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teekay Tankers
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.