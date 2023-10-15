Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $217,000.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
