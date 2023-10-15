Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.