ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 445 ($5.45) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 725 ($8.87) to GBX 485 ($5.94) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded ASOS from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.73) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised ASOS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $694.38.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

