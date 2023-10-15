The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Breville Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVILF opened at C$13.05 on Wednesday. Breville Group has a 12 month low of C$11.76 and a 12 month high of C$14.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.20.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

