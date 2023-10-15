Macquarie Upgrades Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) to Neutral

Macquarie upgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEF opened at $36.26 on Wednesday.

Capcom Company Profile

Featured Stories

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

