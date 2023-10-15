Barclays Begins Coverage on Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gerresheimer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

OTCMKTS GRRMF opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.51.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

