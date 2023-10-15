Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Heineken from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Heineken Trading Down 1.2 %

Heineken Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

