Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Logan Energy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Logan Energy stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Logan Energy has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

