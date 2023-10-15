Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Konecranes Price Performance
Shares of KNCRY opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.
Konecranes Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.