Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Konecranes Price Performance

Shares of KNCRY opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components.

