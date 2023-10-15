TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
