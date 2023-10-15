Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.20.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,089.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

