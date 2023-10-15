Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $176.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.04.

ADI opened at $171.07 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

