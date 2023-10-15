Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$15.50.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.75.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 4.9 %

ELD opened at C$13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.21 and a 52 week high of C$16.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$308.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8196286 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile



Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

