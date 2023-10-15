Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$15.50.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELD
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 4.9 %
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$308.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8196286 EPS for the current year.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.