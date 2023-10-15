Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 955 ($11.69) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.30) to GBX 1,200 ($14.69) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($11.81) to GBX 850 ($10.40) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.44) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 780 ($9.55) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 979.13 ($11.98).

TPK stock opened at GBX 738.60 ($9.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,086.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 827.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 867.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 5,735.29%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

