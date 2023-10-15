Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Skeena Resources and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$6.20 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.38. The stock has a market cap of C$546.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

