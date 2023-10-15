Opsens (TSE:OPS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.90 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.50.

Opsens Price Performance

TSE:OPS opened at C$2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$327.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.53. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.54.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.53 million. Opsens had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Opsens will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.