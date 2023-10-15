Evercore ISI Lowers Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $36.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

AKRO opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $813.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and sold 64,728 shares worth $3,170,419. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

