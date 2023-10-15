Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Loop Capital increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.76.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $118.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.34.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

