Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of ACCD opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Accolade has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $535.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Accolade by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after buying an additional 705,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,118,000 after purchasing an additional 956,474 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,523,000 after acquiring an additional 279,796 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Accolade by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,521,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,899,000 after acquiring an additional 479,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 328,433 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

