StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
