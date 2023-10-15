StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.