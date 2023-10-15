StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $81,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

