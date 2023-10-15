Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Marston’s Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 28.40 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.55 million, a PE ratio of 218.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.51. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 26.80 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.68 ($0.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.28.
Marston’s Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marston’s
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.