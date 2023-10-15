Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Marston’s Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 28.40 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.55 million, a PE ratio of 218.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.51. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 26.80 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.68 ($0.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.28.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

