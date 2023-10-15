Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 360

Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 ($4.16) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haleon from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 370 ($4.53) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.77) to GBX 387 ($4.74) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Haleon from GBX 381 ($4.66) to GBX 367 ($4.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 332 ($4.06).

HLN opened at GBX 331.30 ($4.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £30.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,548.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.65. Haleon has a one year low of GBX 263.15 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

