Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.01. The stock has a market cap of £40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 1.02. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.40 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

